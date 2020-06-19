Dallas County

Free Window Air Conditioning Units for Older Adults

By Laura Harris

The Senior Source is providing free window, air conditioning units for older adults in Dallas County.

You must live in Dallas County, be 60 years old or older and have a non-operational air conditioner right now.

For more information, call 214-823-5700 and press 1. You can also call 214-525-6145.

They are hoping to give away 100 units this year through their Beat the Heat campaign.

Cornerstone Baptist Church is offering a similar program called the North Texas Air Conditioning Initiative, providing qualifying people in the DFW area, who no air conditioning in their home, relief from the Texas summer.

For more information on the Cornerstone Baptist Church program, call 214-791-9883, through August 31.

