Free Wi-Fi Launches in Five Fort Worth Neighborhoods

The City of Fort Worth has collaborated with Cisco and Presidio, to launch free CFW Neighborhood Wi-fi access to five neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, the CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi service rolled out in Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside, and Rosemont, and will expand to Stop Six in the fall.

With so many people now working remotely and taking online classes, some lack home internet access, which makes it harder to do these things. City officials say the digital divide is impacting residents' quality of life, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city, Fort Worth ISD also joined the partnership to make the program possible by allowing them to use school buildings to hold equipment that will originate the signal. CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi complements FWISD's effort to deliver connectivity to students districtwide.

As part of the neighborhood selection process, the city used areas identified in the Neighborhood Improvement Program. The program relies on household income, poverty, and crime rate data to concentrate on where improvements are needed the most. Additionally, all five of these neighborhoods have low internet subscription rates.

The city says the home internet subscription rate is now included as a metric of the Neighborhood Improvement Program and will be considered in the selection of neighborhoods for future public investment.

Residents will now be able to work from home, do classwork, apply for jobs, and access community resources as needed.

