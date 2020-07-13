Free Virtual Summer Institute for Students and Parents

The Rising Blazers virtual summer institute is in full swing. It’s a free, online summer camp.

UNT Dallas is presenting the virtual program through Aug. 7 through the community youth development grant through Texas Health and Human Services.

There are interactive classrooms, stages, multimedia platforms, culture, fine arts and professional development courses for parents and their children who are ages 13 to 17 years old.

There are several community partners helping to make this possible including For Oak Cliff, Mark Cuban Heroes Center, DFW Urban League Young Professionals and Urban Leaders Fellowship, just to name a few.

There are also sessions for parents. All you have to do is register.