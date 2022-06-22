Free Tickets Now Available for Addison Kaboom Town!

Free tickets for the annual Kaboom Town! Fourth of July celebration in Addison Circle Park are now available.

If you want to see one of the top-ranked fireworks displays in the country, there are a few things you can do to secure a decent viewing spot.

First, if you really, really want to be in the grass inside Addison Circle Park, you can get six free tickets and a neck cooling towel with the purchase of a Kaboom Town! hotel package.

If you don't want the hotel room and the seat inside the park, there are several locations nearby hosting watch parties. The watch parties vary by location and can be anything from a parking lot party to a more organized event with live music, food specials and more. A listing of those watch parties can be found here.

If you can't make it in person, the fireworks display will be livestreamed on the Town of Addison's YouTube Channel.

Addison Kaboom Town! is Sunday, July 3.