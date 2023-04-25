Free Summer Concerts Hosted by Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas Symphony Orchestra will host five parks concerts this summer, starting with the annual Flag Pole Hill concert on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

The first concert will start at 8:15 p.m. and fireworks will follow.

These outdoor, family friendly concerts will be hosted at several locations around the area are free to attend.

Monday, May 29 at Flag Pole Hill Flag Pole Hill at 8:15 p.m.

June 1 at Exall Park near downtown Dallas at 8:15 p.m.

June 6 at Campbell Green Park in Far North Dallas at 8:15 p.m.

June 8 at Kidd Springs Park in Oak Cliff at 8:15 p.m.

June 13 at Paul Quinn College at 8:15 p.m. (Conducted by Maurice Cohn)

The 2023 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Parks Concerts are sponsored by Methodist Dallas Medical Center and are supported in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.