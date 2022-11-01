North Texas Clinic Offer Free Prostate Cancer Screenings During Men's Health Awareness Month

The Moncrief Cancer Institute is starting “Movember”, Men’s Health Awareness Month, with a free blood test to screen for prostate cancer for me ages 40 to 69 who are uninsured.

It’s important work as about one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.

Prostate cancer has a high cure rate if caught early. The key to early detection is screening as there are no signs of early prostate cancer.

The walk-up screenings are available on Moncrief’s Mobile Screening Clinic from 9am to 2pm on Tuesday, November 1 at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 1188 W. Broad Street, Mansfield, TX 76063.

There is no appointment needed.