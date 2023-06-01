Free Pharmacy in Dallas Surpasses 200,000 Prescriptions for Families in Need

A Dallas nonprofit is celebrating a huge milestone as it continues its mission to make sure no family goes without lifesaving medicine.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas has a freestanding charitable pharmacy in Dallas, the first of its kind in Texas.

Recently, the organization has officially surpassed the fulfillment of 200,000 prescriptions, at a value of $55 million (AWP). That’s free prescriptions for thousands of families across the state who don't have insurance and live at or below the poverty level.

“The $55 million milestone in free prescriptions is significant and a tangible reminder of the great work we are doing in our community, and how vital our services are,” said Luis Gonzalez, CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas. “We are grateful to our supporters who have helped grow the Pharmacy, and we look forward to the future as we continue to grow the Pharmacy’s reach and capabilities, beyond ever who we are serving today.”

Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas

The pharmacy opened its Dallas location in 2018 but the need has spiked dramatically since the pandemic.

From 2021 to 2022, the pharmacy realized a 165% percent increase in prescriptions dispensed.

While the pharmacy fills a variety of different prescriptions, Basaglar insulin - which is used for diabetes management - is the most common prescription dispensed, and it has been for the last two years. For the uninsured, a 90-day supply of Basaglar typically costs approximately $750 out-of-pocket.

Since the day the free pharmacy opened in North Texas, 5,480 individuals have been served, with 2,879 alone in the last fiscal year. The Pharmacy dispensed 9,596 prescriptions in March 2023, alone.

In 2021, the pharmacy was able to get more funding to expand its services and deliver prescriptions to homes across the state.

Individuals who wish to receive medications through SVdP must complete a brief application process and meet four qualifications:

They must have no health insurance coverage

Earn a household income at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level

Proof of residence in the state of Texas

Have a valid prescription.

Based on these qualifications, 1 in 6 Texans would qualify for service at the SVdP Pharmacy.

“The number is a hard reality that there are so many people in our state who can’t afford the medication they need to survive,” said Carlos Irula, Pharmacist-In-Charge for the St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy. “God has blessed us with an outstanding staff and an amazing mission. Getting to this milestone, we’ve learned a lot and gotten to know so many of our neighbors and are grateful we could solve this healthcare issue for them and provide them free medication."

Outside of the free pharmacy, SVdP also provides emergency assistance to people in need in the forms of rent, utilities, food and hygiene aid. They also facilitate other programs like afterschool education for students and low-interest loans for those trapped in debt.

To learn more about the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, visit www.svdpdallas.org.