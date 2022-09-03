Free Monkeypox Vaccination Pop-Up Clinic: Dallas County HHS

With Monkeypox cases increasing and a recent death, more vaccinations are becoming available.

There will be a free Monkeypox pop-up clinic event at JR's Bar & Grill in Dallas on Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11.

You must be eligible to receive the vaccination. The vaccination is for the prevention of monkeypox only. People with confirmed cases of monkeypox or symptoms of monkeypox are not eligible to receive the vaccine.

How to Prepare For the Monkeypox Vaccine

1-Check your eligibility.

2-Register with the QR code.

3-Bring your insurance card (if you have one)

Monkeypox Vaccination Criteria

The vaccine remains in low supply and can currently only be offered to people who meet one of the below criteria.

Persons who had close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has tested positive for monkeypox.

Men (cisgender and transgender) and transwomen 18 and older who have sex with men and who also have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days

Men (cisgender and transgender) and transwomen who have sex with men who met partners through an online website, digital application ("app"), or social event, such as a bar or party in the past 14 days.

NEW - Men (cisgender and transgender) and transwomen who have sex with men who had skin-to-skin or intimate contact (e.g., kissing, hugging) with persons at large venues or events in the past 14 days.

Persons 18 years of age or older who were diagnosed with HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea or early syphilis within the past 12 months or are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

HOW DOES MONKEYPOX SPREAD?

Monkeypox can spread through contact with bodily fluids, lesions, or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids by a person with monkeypox such as bleeding.

It can also spread through respiratory droplets to persons in close proximity after prolonged exposure (three hours or more). Symptoms can include but are not limited to rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and body aches.

Monkeypox cases are accruing nationwide within sexual networks. Monkeypox does not only affect persons of a specific sexual orientation, however recent cases across the nation have been traced to men who have sex with men. Persons who are at high risk for monkeypox exposure should be aware of their risk and seek appropriate medical attention if they develop any symptoms of monkeypox.