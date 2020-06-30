Free Masks Offered to Fort Worth Businesses in Compliance With Local Requirements

Businesses in Fort Worth can pick up masks this week in order to comply with requirements to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Masks are required in Tarrant County as of June 26, and will continue to be required through Aug. 3.

In light of the mask requirement, a coalition of local organizations are offering masks to businesses in order to keep the local economy open.

Fort Worth businesses are eligible for up to 250 masks each, in increments of 50, by presenting a business card on special distribution days.

Business owners will be expected to provide their name, email address, and company name.

Masks can be picked up at six locations from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. These locations include several branches of the Fort Worth Public Library, the Fort Worth Business Assistance Center, and Volunteers of America.

For a complete list of locations and more information, visit FortWorth.com/masks.