Fort Worth

Free Masks Offered to Fort Worth Businesses in Compliance With Local Requirements

Masks can be picked up at six locations from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

Businesses in Fort Worth can pick up masks this week in order to comply with requirements to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Masks are required in Tarrant County as of June 26, and will continue to be required through Aug. 3.

In light of the mask requirement, a coalition of local organizations are offering masks to businesses in order to keep the local economy open.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

heat advisory 16 hours ago

First Heat Advisory of the Year Issued; Heat Index Forecast Hits 105 Tuesday

coronavirus Jun 29

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Fort Worth businesses are eligible for up to 250 masks each, in increments of 50, by presenting a business card on special distribution days.

Business owners will be expected to provide their name, email address, and company name.

Masks can be picked up at six locations from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. These locations include several branches of the Fort Worth Public Library, the Fort Worth Business Assistance Center, and Volunteers of America.

For a complete list of locations and more information, visit FortWorth.com/masks.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthcoronavirusTarrant CountyCOVID-19ppe
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us