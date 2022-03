A nonprofit in Northeast Tarrant County wants to help women make their health a priority.

North East Emergency Distribution, or N.E.E.D., will offer free mammograms on Thursday, March 10, in partnership with Moncrief Cancer Institute.

Registration is required, but the mammograms are at no cost to those who qualify.

Call 1-800-405-7739 to register. Up to 30 clients will be served between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at N.E.E.D East, 424 W. Bedford Euless Rd., Hurst 76053