Free food, fun hosted by United Way of Metropolitan Dallas

The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas wants families to mark their calendars for Thursday, June 12, for their Summer Meals Kickoff event.

As they celebrate their centennial year, the United Way said they will have free meals, games, raffles, music, and arts and crafts for kids. Their big focus is feeding kids during the summer months when they are away from school.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Summer should be a time for fun, not hunger,” Jennifer Sampson, McDermott-Templeton President & CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, said. “We’re proud to join hands to bring the community together to address food insecurity head-on, while also celebrating the power of volunteers and the impact of local partnerships.”

Sampson said the high-energy, family fun event is part of their initiative to ensure children have access to healthy food.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Dallas ISD Food and Nutrition Services will be on-site, providing free food.

As part of its mission to improve access to education, income and health, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas said they are committed to improving food access for children and families—because food security is foundational to all three of the nonprofit’s three focus areas.

“This is especially important during out-of-school time when access to federal nutrition programs may be limited. Events like the Summer Meals Kickoff connect families with nutrition education, local resources, and enrichment activities—helping raise awareness and build a stronger safety net for those facing food insecurity.,” Sampson said.

Registration is open. The event is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 2828 Fish Trap Road in Dallas on Thursday, June 12.