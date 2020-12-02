Free Flu Shots Available for Uninsured at These Tarrant County Grocery Stores

Grocery stores across Tarrant County are joining together to provide free flu shots for people who do not have medical insurance.

A Tarrant County news release said Wednesday that flu vaccinations are being administered through the month of December at Albertsons/ Tom Thumb and Kroger stores. The county will be billed $25 per vaccination under the program.

“With COVID-19 surging across North Texas, it is important we do everything possible to keep the flu season under control and maintain hospital capacity,” said Tarrant Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “This public-private partnership provides broader access to free flu vaccines, making it easier for anyone in Tarrant County to get a flu shot this season.”

Here is a list of participating stores in Tarrant County: