Free Events at Dallas's Klyde Warren Park for Spring Break

Spring has officially sprung at Klyde Warren Park.

To help keep kids active during the time off of school, the downtown Dallas park will host Spring Break in the Park. They are calling it a new activation featuring new activities across Dallas’ urban oasis.

This will also include the return of “Perot in the Park”, as well as fitness classes, music performances and new food trucks.

During time out of school, visitors can also enjoy the 5,000-square foot splash pad and the interactive Nancy Best Fountain which comes alive with dancing water and a choreographed light and music show, in addition to the renovated and newly-expanded Sheila and Jody Grant Children’s Park.

On March 14, “A Celebration of Latin America” will be presented by Cilburn Kids Live, exploring instruments, dances, and rhythms of the region and the unique language of Latin America. Even with classes on hold, the learning will continue March 18 with the return of “Perot in the Park” as Dallas’ inspiring educational centerpiece parks its iconic TECH Trucks at KWP for science and STEM on wheels.

On March 19, children can enjoy story time in the park as well.