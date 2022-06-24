Free Event in Dallas Provides Family Fun, Household Goods

A free, family-friendly event is coming to Dallas on Saturday, June 25.

It’s called Turn UP at the Dallas Public Library event with the Dallas City of Learning. It’s a day of free summer learning activities the entire family will enjoy. Kids will be able to explore arts and crafts, dance, STEM, music and more.

It will also be a place where families can get household products like diapers and detergent, according to Big Thought’s Facebook page.

Big Thought is an impact education nonprofit that closes the opportunity gap by equipping all youth in marginalized communities with the skills and tools they need to imagine and create their best lives and a better world.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

It was made possible through an initiative with Avondale Group and Hispanic Star Dallas. The donated items from P&G will be distributed to families at the event Saturday.

This weekend's event is from 11a-3p at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library located at 1515 Young Street in the Government District of downtown Dallas, Texas, directly across from Dallas City Hall.