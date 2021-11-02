Free Dementia Services Offered to Caregivers in Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Public Library is hosting workshops in November focusing on what they call “Memory Box Kits.”

They are offering these preassembled kits for checking out and taking home for caregivers with dementia patients.

The workshops will be guided by experts from the James L. West Center for Dementia Care. Participants will learn about the preassembled kits available for checkout, how to use them and also how to create personalized memory boxes at home for a specific person.

The Memory Box Kits were developed with guidance from the James L. West Center for Dementia Care and funded by the Junior League of Fort Worth.

Memory box workshops are scheduled at the following times and locations: