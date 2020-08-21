Tarrant County

Free COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in North Richland Hills

A new free COVID-19 testing site at the NRH20 Family Water Park in North Richland Hills will open on Aug. 24.

Tarrant County, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the city of North Richland Hills worked together to bring the testing site at 9001 Boulevard 26 to northeast Tarrant County.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

The site uses self-administered mouth swabs and will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"It is important that we have COVID-19 testing sites throughout Tarrant County" said Gary Fickes, Precinct 3 Tarrant County Commissioner, in a statement. "We needed access to more testing in Northeast Tarrant County and this NRH20 location will help fill that need."

There is no Tarrant County residency requirement for testing.

According to Tarrant County, results will be received within 72-96 hours.

You can schedule a test here and find more information about the testing site here.

