Free Childcare Offered for Essential Dallas City Employees

Starting Wednesday, eight Dallas childcare facilities will offer services for the children of essential city employees free of charge.

According to information released by Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano, infants through children 12-years-old are eligible. Three recreation centers were activated for ages 13-17 Monday morning.

Each facility is equipped to provide care while complying with Dallas County orders and adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidance on social and physical distancing, sanitation and hand washing.

Each facility will be equipped with WiFi connections to aid school-age children in virtual classwork. Children will be provided meals and snacks.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to essential City employees for the service provided by the listed providers. Essential City employees should work with their supervisor and Department Director to determine eligibility and get the documents and forms necessary to enroll.

LOCATIONS

Infants – 12 years old

1. American Care Academy

530 S. R.L Thornton, 75203

2. Good Street Learning Center

3126 Elsie Faye Higgins Street, 75215

3. Heavenly Christian Academy

11421 Shiloh Rd., 75228

4. Heavenly Learning Center

9625 Plano Rd. Suite 1700, 75238

5. Kaleidoscope Child Development Center

19310 Midway Road, 75287

6. Metropolitan Christian Academy

3430 S. Polk St., 75224

7. Union Christian Academy

3312 Polk St., 75224

8. Golden Eagles Program

6901 S. Westmoreland, 75237

Ages of 13 – 17 years old

1. Samuel Grand Recreation Center

620 E. Grand Ave, 75223

2. Eloise Lundy Recreation Center

1228 Reverend CBT Smith St.

3. Anita Martinez Recreation Center

3212 Winnetka, 75212