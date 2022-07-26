Free Backpacks, Supplies and More at HHM Health Back to School Fair

Healing Hands Ministry Health (HHM) is hosting its annual Back to School Fair on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all Dallas students.

Attendees can receive free immunizations, school physicals, school supplies, clear backpacks that follow DISD policy, snow cones and more.

The event is being held at 5750 Pineland Drive in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood of Dallas.

In addition to HHM, other vendors such as the Dallas Library, Literacy Achieves, Vickery Meadow Youth Development Fund, International Rescue Committee, Northwest Community Center and Midtown Improvement District will be attending and giving away free items.

This event is for anyone in Dallas, not just members of the Vickery Meadow Community.

HHM Health is a nonprofit community health organization that provides quality healthcare to all its neighbors with love, compassion, and respect. HHM accepts patients with no insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, ACA plans, and commercial insurance and makes sure everyone can be seen.

HHM Health has two family practice clinics, two pediatric clinics, a women's clinic, dental clinic, vision clinic, nutrition clinic, and behavioral health clinic.