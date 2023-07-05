Free adoptions at Dallas Animal Services, shelters over capacity

All pets are free to adopt at Dallas Animal Services until further notice, as the agency is over-capacitated.

The pets come fully spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. They also come with a voucher for a free veterinary visit.

The agency is also offering a $50 gift card for all animals adopted from the Westmoreland location at 1818 North Westmoreland Road while supplies last.

Dallas Animal Services typically sees an influx of animals around the Fourth of July holiday, according to the city.

The agency hopes to achieve a 90% live release rate goal by offering free adoptions. The rate is currently at 76%, but they previously reached the 90% rate in 2020.

You can find more information on available pets or apply online here.