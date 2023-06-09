Free Admission is offered at Fort Worth Botanical Garden on Juneteenth

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is offering free admission on Monday, June 19 in honor of Juneteenth.

"The significance of Juneteenth spans our nation, but we are proud to celebrate this day in Fort Worth, home of the future National Juneteenth Museum and activist, Opal Lee," said FWBG CEO and President Patrick Newman."

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is a 120-acre campus filled with 23 specialty gardens, including the popular Japanese Garden with koi-filled pools and dramatic waterfalls, and the iconic Rose Garden, with a terraced ramp featuring paths that wind past colorful flower beds.

Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, and Emancipation Day, is a portmanteau of June and 19th. It is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, it was not enforced in the South until the end of the Civil War in 1865.

The proclamation wasn't officially recognized in Texas until two and a half years later when Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and issued General Order Number 3, informing Texans the Civil War had ended two months prior and that the Emancipation Proclamation, signed years before, was now being enforced in the Lone Star State.

In 2021, on the 156th anniversary marking the end of slavery in the U.S., Juneteenth was officially made a federal holiday called Juneteenth National Independence Day.

The annual day in the garden on Juneteenth is sponsored for a second straight year by R Bank.