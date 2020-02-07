Free Admission at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Saturday

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is offering free grounds admission on Saturday, the final day of the 2020 stock show.

The Stock Show is offering free admission as a way to say "thank you" to the citizens of Fort Worth and North Texas.

With free grounds admission, visitors can enjoy the carnival and midway, the sheep dog trials, an AQHA horse show, the Bud Light Roadhouse, and the Corkyard wine destination on Saturday night. Rich O'Toole will headline in the Bud Light Roadhouse, and Tommy Alverson will headline in The Corkyard.

Free grounds admission does not provide access to Saturday night's rodeo. Guests must also pay for parking, but the Stock Show encourages guests to take Rodeo Redline, a chauffeured coach that transports visitors to the north entrance of the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

The Rodeo Redline costs $5 and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.