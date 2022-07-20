Fort Worth Police Department

Free Active Shooter Training for Fort Worth Teachers, Staff Offered by FWPD

Fort Worth Police is offering free active shooting training to all Fort Worth ISD teachers and campus staff

Fort Worth Police
NBC 5 News

The Fort Worth Police Department will offer free active shooting training to all Fort Worth ISD teachers and campus-based staff as part of their collaborative effort with the district to improve school safety, the department announced Wednesday.

"We are pleased to continue our work with the Fort Worth Police Department as we look to take advantage of every resource in protecting our students and employees," said Deputy Superintendent Karen Molinar.

FWPD said the free, four-hour training contains three parts featuring both classroom and scenario-based instruction:

  • Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event: Evolution of Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University
  • Avoid, Deny, Defend/Run, Hide, Fight: What actions to take to survive an active shooter event
  • Stop-the-Bleed: Hands-on training on stopping bleeding by a tourniquet, packing a wound or applying pressure
Interested individuals may register and find training dates/times on the FWPD website here.

