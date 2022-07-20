The Fort Worth Police Department will offer free active shooting training to all Fort Worth ISD teachers and campus-based staff as part of their collaborative effort with the district to improve school safety, the department announced Wednesday.

"We are pleased to continue our work with the Fort Worth Police Department as we look to take advantage of every resource in protecting our students and employees," said Deputy Superintendent Karen Molinar.

FWPD said the free, four-hour training contains three parts featuring both classroom and scenario-based instruction:

Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event: Evolution of Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University

Avoid, Deny, Defend/Run, Hide, Fight: What actions to take to survive an active shooter event

Stop-the-Bleed: Hands-on training on stopping bleeding by a tourniquet, packing a wound or applying pressure

Interested individuals may register and find training dates/times on the FWPD website here.