Burnt Food Leads to Evacuation of Frank Crowley Courthouse in Dallas

Investigators said Thursday that burnt food lead to an evacuation at the Frank Crowley Courthouse in Dallas Thursday afternoon.
Someone called 911 after spotting smoke on the seventh floor of the building.
Dallas Fire-Rescue trucks arrived a short time later as everyone inside evacuated.
Dallas Fire-Rescue gave the all-clear just before 4 p.m. Thursday and everyone was allowed back inside the building at that time.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said the cause of the smoke on the 7th floor was burnt food.
No one was hurt.
