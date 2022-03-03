Burnt Food Leads to Evacuation of Frank Crowley Courthouse in Dallas

Investigators said Thursday that burnt food lead to an evacuation at the Frank Crowley Courthouse in Dallas Thursday afternoon.

Someone called 911 after spotting smoke on the seventh floor of the building.

Dallas Fire-Rescue trucks arrived a short time later as everyone inside evacuated.

NOW: Frank Crowley Courthouse in Dallas evacuated over reporting smoke on 7th floor. DFR responding. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/SVvNdOuaU3 — David Goins (@dgoins) March 3, 2022

Dallas Fire-Rescue gave the all-clear just before 4 p.m. Thursday and everyone was allowed back inside the building at that time.

Investigators said Thursday that burnt food lead to an evacuation at the Frank Crowley Courthouse in Dallas Thursday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the cause of the smoke on the 7th floor was burnt food.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

No one was hurt.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.