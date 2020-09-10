Fox Sports Commentator Skip Bayless Under Fire for Comments about Dak Prescott

A Fox Sports commentator is under fire even from his own network after criticizing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for talking publicly about a recent bout with depression.

"You just can't go public with it in my humble opinion,” commentator Skip Bayless said Thursday on his show, 'Undisputed'. “We all went through COVID, some sort of depression, right?"

Prescott said in an interview and later told other reporters he got help for depression recently following the death by suicide of his brother in April.

“When you have thoughts you've never had, I think that's more so than anything, the chance to realize it and recognize it and be vulnerable about it,” Prescott said.

Prescott also talked about his own feelings of isolation during the coronavirus.

"I like to inspire. I like to put a smile on people's faces,” he said. “When that's taken away from you simply because you're forced to quarantine and forced to not be around people as much as you'd like to, yeah it's tough."

But Bayless said Prescott shouldn’t talk publicly about such a private issue because it shows weakness.

"I don't have sympathy for him going public with 'I got depressed, I suffered depression," Bayless said. "I'm going to ask our audience to feel free to go ahead and condemn me if you choose as cold-blooded as insensitive on this issue."

In a statement, Fox Sports called Bayless’ comments “insensitive.”

“At Fox Sports, we are proud of Dak Prescott for publicly revealing his struggle with depression and mental health,” the network said. “We have addressed the significance of this matter with Skip and how his insensitive comments were received by people internally at Fox Sports and our audience.”

A licensed professional counselor in Collin County, Melissa Caldwell Engle, applauded Prescott for coming forward and said it could help others.

"If more and more people could speak out about what's going on to try to de-stigmatize mental health that's the greatest thing that could happen,” Engle said.

Engle said more people have mental health issues now than at any point in her 30-year career.

Prescott said he won’t stop talking.

"Mental health is a huge issue and it's a real thing in our world right now,” he said.