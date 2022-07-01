Fourth of July Fireworks and Food Costing Consumers More

When it comes to buying fireworks this year, shoppers should be prepared for higher prices.

"I got a great deal actually,” firework stand shopper Angel Fiero said. “I thought I was going to come here and spend a couple of hundred dollars and I spent less than $2, so that's great."

Customers may be willing to pay it, but shops like Dino Fireworks in Mansfield warn supply chain issues may have some familiar items hard to find.

"It's a lot of the novelties and traditional ones that people are used to seeing for fireworks season,” Dino Fireworks manager Samantha Pusateri said, adding that items are difficult to restock.

What you can find may cost you more because shipping costs are up.

"Unfortunately, on some things, the newer things, we did have to raise prices on,” Pusateri said. “But if we didn't have to raise it, we tried very hard not to."

Fireworks have risen 25% to 30% over last year, according to Phantom Fireworks, a major U.S. firework retailer. Phantom Fireworks says it sold 428.8 million pounds of product this year, its most ever.

Other parts of your July Fourth celebrations are also being impacted.

"Just everything overall,” shopper Gary Amirault said. “Everything has gone up in price with the current inflation and the market is right now everything is more expensive, so groceries included."

The American Farm Bureau Federation estimates that Fourth of July cookouts will cost about 17% more than in 2021.

So, shoppers have to be creative.

"There are apps,” Amirault said. “We go to stores and look at deals online and try to find the best prices we can so try to save every penny that we can."

Price comparison, coupons and even allowing friends who offer to bring something to the cookout can help cut your costs.