Crews Responding to Large Grass Fire in Southeast Tarrant County

Starting from a reported grass fire, eight to nine structures in Rendon are currently ablaze, Rendon Fire Department confirms.

Fire officials also added structures on Bennett Lawson are being caught by embers of the fire. Live power lines are currently down and propane tanks are on fire, Rendon FD confirmed.

Officials from Fort Worth, Everman and Kennedale's fire departments are assisting at this time. Rendon Fire Department officials have requested Tarrant County Sheriff's Office officials to shut down nearby Bennett Lawson Road in both directions.

This story is developing.