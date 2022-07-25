Four Shot, One Killed at Dallas House Party

Four men were shot and one died during a fight at a house party in Dallas on Sunday morning, Dallas police said.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dallas police say they responded to a shooting call at 3638 Cortez Drive. When officers arrived, they found four men shot in the alley behind the home.

A preliminary police investigation determines the men got into a fight that spilled into the alley and escalated when one of the men drew a gun.

One of the victims, 21-year-old David Lemus, died at the scene according to police.

The three surviving victims were transported to a local hospital. One victim, 58-year-old Gustavo Monreal, remains in critical condition. The other two victims, 17 and 18, were treated and released.

Police said they determined Monreal drew a gun, shooting Lemus and the two other victims. Police also say that one of the other victims drew a gun, injuring Monreal.

Monreal remains in critical condition at a local hospital and is being accused of both Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.