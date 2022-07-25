Dallas

Four Shot, One Killed at Dallas House Party

Four men were shot outside of Dallas home Sunday, one died and another remains in critical condition Monday

NBC 5 News

Four men were shot and one died during a fight at a house party in Dallas on Sunday morning, Dallas police said.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dallas police say they responded to a shooting call at 3638 Cortez Drive. When officers arrived, they found four men shot in the alley behind the home.

A preliminary police investigation determines the men got into a fight that spilled into the alley and escalated when one of the men drew a gun.

One of the victims, 21-year-old David Lemus, died at the scene according to police.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The three surviving victims were transported to a local hospital. One victim, 58-year-old Gustavo Monreal, remains in critical condition. The other two victims, 17 and 18, were treated and released.

Police said they determined Monreal drew a gun, shooting Lemus and the two other victims. Police also say that one of the other victims drew a gun, injuring Monreal.

Monreal remains in critical condition at a local hospital and is being accused of both Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp 2 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys Kickoff Training Camp

Dallas Love Field Airport 3 hours ago

‘Chaos' Is How People Described Moments After Shooting Inside Love Field Airport

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.

This article tagged under:

DallasNorth TexasDallas Policeshooting
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us