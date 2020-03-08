Dallas

Four People Rescued from House Fire in Dallas

Three adults and one child were safely rescued from a house fire on Bishop Avenue in Dallas

By Hannah Jones

Metro

Four people are safe after a house fire in Dallas early Sunday morning.

According to Dallas Fire Rescue, units were dispatched to a residential fire on Bishop Avenue at 1:22 a.m.

Dallas Fire Rescue said first responders reported that fire was coming from the back of the home.

Three adults and one child were inside when the fire began, fire officials said.

According to Dallas Fire Rescue, firefighters got all four individuals out of the home safely.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

