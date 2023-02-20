Dallas

Four Pedestrians Hit By Vehicle, Driver Flees On Foot in Dallas

The four hit pedestrians were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

By Alanna Quillen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dallas Police are searching for a driver who hit four pedestrians near Love Field.

It happened near the I-35 and Highway 183 split on Sunday night just before midnight.

Police said two vehicles got into a minor accident near the 1300 block of W. Mockingbird Lane at Brookriver Drive. Four people involved in that incident got out of their cars.

At some point, another vehicle was trying to avoid the scene and ended up hitting the people standing outside their cars.

Police say the driver of that suspect vehicle then stopped and fled on foot, leaving their vehicle at the scene.

At last check, the driver is still on the run. Police have not provided a description of the suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing.

