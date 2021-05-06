Four of Eight Historic Prosper Silos To Be Torn Down After Being Empty for Years

Four of eight Prosper grain silos will be torn down after Blue Star Corporation has decided to remove the historic silos starting this week.

The historic silos have been empty for years but they gave Prosper residents and visitors a reminder of the farming economy of the early days.

Farmers have all gone, ending generations of families using the land's rich soil for crops. The silos were built when the area was still known as Richland, before it was founded as Prosper, on land adjacent to railroad tracks. The proximity made it easier to sell the crops grown in the area to all points north and south.

Two of the largest silos on the western edge will be demolished as well as the two smaller silos on the northernmost edge.

The three smaller silos on the south edge of the silos will remain in place as well as the larger one on the east side of the tracks. The town of Prosper is hoping to find a way to keep the three silos to make them a permanent part of the downtown revitalization effort.

There are currently no plans to remove the privately-owned large silo on the east side of the tracks.

Blue Star Corporation plans to build a mixed-use development on the land in the future.