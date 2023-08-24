Four Lake Highlands High School students draw inspiration from ‘The Fab Four'

One of the perks of being a senior at Lake Highlands High School is having the option to pay for a dedicated parking spot that students can personalize. Four friends made it a group project, paying homage to a favorite band from decades ago.

"Cause we're big Beatles fans," Cooper Littlefield said. "Just the idea of getting a bunch of my friends together to do some big project, hopefully, it comes out looking pretty cool!"

The project: Turn Littlefield's parking spot, alongside the spaces for Jackson Maurer, Cooper Holman, and Seth Eastman into the cover from The Beatles Abby Road album. Instead of George, Paul, Ringo, and John in the crosswalk; it's Jackson, Cooper, Cooper, and Seth.

"I helped him design what they were planning on doing and I sketched out everything," friend and fellow LHHS senior Adare Woodall said. "I love a big challenge, so this was all just a big challenge because it's 4 parking spots. That's a pretty big space!"

On Saturday, seniors came to campus to paint their parking places.

"I mean, we were out here the longest," Eastman said. "It went by relatively faster than we thought it would, I think."

"It was so worth it," Littlefield said. "It was a lot of fun with a lot of my friends, and it's pretty cool looking!"

Littlefield and Eastman are in a band together and say they play Beatles songs.

"I'm thinking they did this in the '60s like I think it's crazy how they had that level of production and writing so long ago," Eastman said. "It still lives up to this day and it's still great music."

For the longtime friends, their Beatles parking is a great place to connect.

"It's fun because we don't have classes together all day," Holman said. "So it's just a fun little thing in the morning; says 'what's up'?"

"We're really hoping we can pass it on to some juniors or some son-to-be seniors next year," Maurer said. "Cause we really don't want it to go away."

For now, the Lake Highlands High School Fab Four are happy with their creative efforts.

"If you put your mind to something, you can do it I think," Littlefield said. "Also, The Beatles rule," Maurer added. "Yeah, also that," Littlefield said laughing.

Money paid for dedicated parking is a fundraiser for LHHS Senior Class to help pay for prom.