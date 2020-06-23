Four House Fires Overnight, Lightning Possible Cause

Four homes caught fire early Tuesday morning, as severe storms moved across North Texas. Investigators said they are still working to find the exact cause, but lightning was likely to blame.

Two of the homes are in Lantana, one is in Flower Mound and the other is in McKinney.

Everyone inside the home in McKinney, at 813 Snyder Drive, were able to get out safely. The home has smoke, fire and water damage.

"If you see lightning seek shelter immediately. When you are inside: Turn off computers. Stay off corded phones, computers or other things that put you in direct contact with electricity or plumbing. You can safely use a cell phone," said the McKinney Fire Department in a press release.

No word on any other injuries at the other homes.