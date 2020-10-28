Four Detained After Gunshots Fired at Arlington Gas Station

Four people are being questioned after several gunshots were reported outside a business in North Arlington Wednesday.

According to police, multiple people called 911 at about 11:50 a.m. to report gunshots being fired at the Fast Trip gas station near the intersection of Collins and Ashford Lane.

After the shooting, callers reported seeing four people run into a nearby apartment complex, The 903, which backs up to the business. Witnesses also were able to tell police which apartment the foursome ran into.

Officers gave verbal commands for those inside to come out -- two initially surrendered and told police there were two others inside.

With SWAT on standby, the other two inside eventually came out and were also detained for questioning.

"All four detained individuals are now being interviewed by detectives to determine their involvement in this incident," police said Wednesday afternoon. "Arrests and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation."

There were no reported injuries at the business targeted by gunfire and no motive for the shooting has been released.

Video shot by NBC 5 showed damage to the gas station's brick façade.

Detectives plan to search the apartment for more information.