Four Arrested, One at Large Following Fort Worth Kidnapping, Police Report

Detectives with the Fort Worth Police Robbery department are seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying a man involved in an aggravated robbery.

On Tuesday, March 29, police say a man was lured by a woman into a Fort Worth apartment located at the 2200 block of E. Berry Street.

When the man arrived, he was ambushed by four men who reportedly bound, beat, and forced him to reveal the PIN to his debit card. Shortly after, the woman and one of the suspects went to a convenience store and used the victim's card at an ATM.

According to investigators, the man was then forced to reveal his address where three of the suspects left in the victim's Dodge Challenger, burglarized his apartment and stole items including weapons, electronics, and clothes.

Fort Worth PD says the man was held for several hours before being dropped off in the parking lot of a Fort Worth hospital around 4 p.m.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., the Directed Response Unit (DRU) spotted the stolen Challenger and began to pursue the three of the men believed to be involved.

During the pursuit, two were caught and apprehended, but the other escaped.

Fort Worth PD identified the two as 22-year-old Corey McKnight and 18-year-old Tkyren James both of which were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

In addition to the charges, James has been charged with evading arrest or detention using a vehicle.

DRU says they were able to recover the stolen firearm stolen from the victim's apartment after locating it inside the Challenger.

Fort Worth PD said they identified the woman involved as 21-year-old Briyana A. Brooks, who was arrested Wednesday, Mar. 30 by the Tyler Police Department.

Colby Jaycee Sanders, 21 was also taken into custody by Tyler PD and both remain in the Smith County Jail where they await extradition to Fort Worth.

In a Twitter post released Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police released the photos of the unidentified man they say was involved in the incident.

4 suspects arrested & charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery. Two suspects remain in #SmithCounty Jail, awaiting extradition to #FortWorth.

Robbery detectives are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect below: Please call 817-392-4469 or 817-469-TIPS pic.twitter.com/ubkQJa9Vea — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) April 6, 2022

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department.