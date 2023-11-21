Four arrested in Plano after fraudulently purchasing items from Willow Bend Mall

Four people have been arrested after Plano officers seized thousands of dollars in cash and items that were fraudulently purchased from the Macy's at Willow Bend Mall.

On Monday, Nov. 13, the Plano Police Department apprehended four suspects who traveled from New York and were involved in organized fraud, according to police.

The Macy's store located at Willow Bend Mall notified a Plano detective of the individuals using fake IDs to make unauthorized charges to unsuspecting customers' credit card accounts.

Plano Police detectives, neighborhood and patrol officers worked together to capture the suspects attempting to flee from the parking lot.

During the search of their vehicle, officers seized 40 forged driver's licenses and $18,340 in cash, recovered high-end suits and cosmetics valued at $2,992 that were fraudulently obtained from the Plano Macy's, as well as more high-end clothing and cosmetics in the van valued at $17,144.87 that were obtained fraudulently from stores in Dallas and Tennessee the day before.

Plano PD Plano police released a flyer showing the mugshots of those arrested at Willow Bend Mall.

Macy's has reversed $20,137 in fraudulent transactions charged to innocent unknowing customers.

The investigation is still ongoing.