Four arrested, accused of juvenile sex trafficking or sexual assault in Dallas

Four people are under arrest, accused by Dallas Police of sex trafficking a child or sexually assaulting a victim under the age of 18.

Dallas Police said Thursday they took 47-year-old Lamorris Hudspeth, 38-year-old Gershon Caston, 30-year-old Amber Gords and 33-year-old Adarius Staples into custody.

Lamorris Hudspeth is accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Hudspeth is being held on a $250,000 bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Gershon Caston and Adarius Staples are accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, trafficking a child and compelling prostitution under the age of 18. Caston is being held on three bonds totaling $450,000. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf. Bond amounts have not been posted for Staples.

Amber Gords is accused of trafficking a child and compelling prostitution under the age of 18. Gords is being held on five bonds totaling $5,600, though bond has not yet been set on the charges of trafficking and compelling prostitution. Gords is also being held on charges of drug possession, unlawful carrying of a weapon and prostitution. It's not clear if she's obtained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Dallas Police said the crimes were committed this summer, in June and July. Further details about the crimes were not shared by the police.

The effort was a joint investigation between the Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Division and North Texas Trafficking Task Force partners, a joint agency task force made up of federal, state, and local law enforcement and non-profit organizations.

Dallas Police were assisted by special agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations Dallas office and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office's Human Trafficking Task Force Officer.