Four Arrested, Accused of Capital Murder in DeSoto Homicide

Four men in their 20s are in custody, accused of capital murder in the July death of a DeSoto man.

According to DeSoto Police, 24-year-old Theo Stith was inside his home on the 600 block of Canyon Place when he was fatally shot.

Stith was found by police at about 2 a.m. when officers responded to a call about a shooting.

Outside of Stith's home police found 23-year-old Xavier Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. Dixon was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital.

Dixon, along with three others, identified by police as 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur, of Arlington, 22-year-old Edron Blacknell, of Cedar Hill and 23-year-old Calap Williams, of Arlington, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

All four men, police said, are in custody and are being charged with capital murder. Each man is being held on a bond of $1 million.

DeSoto Police have not released any further information about the shooting, including a motive. Additionally, they have not said who they believe shot Stith and Dixon.

If convicted of capital murder, the men would face either life in prison without parole or the death penalty. It's not immediately clear if any of the suspects have obtained attorneys.