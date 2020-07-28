Four Areas in Dallas Scheduled for Mosquito Control Spraying

Several areas in Dallas will conduct mosquito control spraying after mosquito pools were confirmed positive for the West Nile virus.
Four areas are scheduled for mosquito control spraying on Monday and Tuesday between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. each night, weather permitting.
Here are the areas that will be sprayed for mosquitos:
- 2600 block of Grayson Drive 75224, bounded by Wynnewood Drive on the north, South Polk Street on the west, South Beckley Avenue on the east, and Wildrose Drive on the south
- 1200 block of Elmwood Boulevard 75224, bounded by Burlington Boulevard on the north, Brighton Avenue on the west, Llewellyn Avenue on the east, and Berkley Avenue on the south
- 3900 block of Alsbury Street 75216, bounded by Overton Road on the north, Southern Oaks Boulevard on the west, Julius Schepps Freeway on the east, and Kyser Street on the south
- 8500 block of Richardson Branch Trail 75243, bounded by Gladwood Lane on the north, Breakers Point on the west, Stable Glen Drive on the east, and Westview Circle on the south