Bruce Carter said he wants to introduce something new to the communities near the intersection of Bonnie View and Simpson Stuart Road. He said he’s working to improve access to healthy food choices and cultivate better relationships with the police officers who patrol this South Dallas neighborhood.

“We’re here. We care as a brand. But also, you have a community of people that care that happened to be police officers,” he said.

Carter is the founder of the My Grocery Store Network, which aims to put grocery stores in food deserts. Wednesday, just days ahead of its opening in the Highland Hills neighborhood of South Dallas, Carter launched his 50/50 program. He urged police and community members to take a 50/50 approach to creating relationships.

To kick off the partnership, Carter hosted a bicycle giveaway. 50 Dallas police officers handed off 50 bikes to children who live in the area. The bicycles were provided by Spokes4Hope and the DFW Opportunity Center. He said the hope is that barriers will be broken.

“I think with all the things that have happened over the last two years, that it starts to break those down, but also it’s going to take a community to deal with the violence. Police cannot do it alone.

Carter has strong ties to the community and said ultimately, he wants to see it thrive.

“I played little league football down the street,” he said. “To come back and pour into the lives of those, I know that it will make a difference.”