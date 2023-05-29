Fossil Rim Welcomes Four Giraffe Calves Since March

The Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose is giving North Texas a chance to do something good for a baby giraffe: give it a name!

The mama giraffe, Jan, and the conservation facility welcomed the baby girl back on April 23. She's a month old and doesn't yet have a name. So, Fossil Rim is asking the public to help.

Members of the center's Environmental Engagement Department submitted three potential names with an explanation for each.

MAPLE

Maple was chosen not only for its fun relation to one of this season's earlier calves, "Waffles," but as a nod to the unique spot pattern each giraffe has. This calf's wide brown patches resemble the leaves on a maple tree in the fall, something which she'd surely love to snack on if she had the opportunity.

MIMOSA

Mimosa is a direct reference to one of the wild giraffes' primary food sources: the leaves of the acacia tree. While Mimosa flowers fall into this genus, the name is also a nod to "the quintessential brunch drink served in the tallest glass. Also, who doesn't like mimosas?

KAMARIA

Kamaria is a Swahili name meaning moonlight. This calf was born with light coloring and the name is a wonderful connection to her older half-sister Luna (Latin origin meaning moon), who is currently residing at the St. Louis Zoo.

HOW TO VOTE FOR THE BABY GIRAFFE'S NAME

Voting closes at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 29, and the winning name will be announced Tuesday afternoon. Vote here.

FOUR FEMALE GIRAFFE'S BORN SINCE MARCH

The baby giraffe is Fossil Rim's fourth in 2023. All four are girls and all have been born since March.

This new calf, as well as all three of her half-sisters, can be seen on a public tour or self-guided drive.