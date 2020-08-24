Fort Worth's Taste of Clearfork Canceled Due to Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic

Trinity Collaborative, Inc. has announced that the Taste of Clearfork is canceled for 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Fort Worth community and local restaurants.

According to Trinity Collaborative, the decision to cancel the event was made in an effort to promote the success and safety of the community partners and local restaurants who supported last year's inaugural event.

Last year's Taste of Clearfork offered a dining experience that allowed guests to break bread and connect as a community, Trinity Collaborative said.

The event took place at the Shops at Clearfork and featured live music, beverages, and a seated dinner with multiple shareable courses from restaurants in Clearfork.

