Fort Worth's move to sell constantly flooding houses takes another step forward in the process

The forecast of rain always raises concerns in the Arlington Heights neighborhood in Fort Worth. The city bought several properties that always flooded and allowed developers to bid on the properties to do work to improve the flood risk.

The Arlington Heights neighborhood has a charm Jim Vreeland loves.

"It's a wonderful old neighborhood,” Vreeland said. “My house was built in 1927 and a lot of the houses are that age. It's great."

But during his 35 years here he has seen the issues over and over again that caused the city to buy several properties on his street.

"When it starts flooding you see white water coming down these driveways and then all of sudden it comes up,” Vreeland said. “It's been up at these houses where you can't see their porch."

The city wants to sell the properties to a developer to meet certain flood mitigation requirements.

"I think it's a travesty,” Vreeland said. “I think they ought to do what they originally set out to do and address the flooding issue."

Only one bid came in to the city.

As required the bidder proposed to elevate eight of the structures if feasible. The ninth would be torn down and rebuilt meeting the two feet above flood level requirement.

According the Fort Worth Transportation and Public Works Department, Stormwater Management Assistant Director Jennifer Dyke, the bidder also proposed to preserve as many existing trees as possible and provide flood mitigation techniques that would include items like permeable paving, gutters connected to rain barrels, rain gardens, and French drains.

Vreeland says this doesn't address the bigger problem of flooding.

He also wonders what could happen later with the properties if a developer doesn't follow through.

"They do have the option of selling to individual people,” Vreeland said. “So, they could turn around and sale each property individually, pocket the money and hit the road."

Fort Worth City Council will have to approve the bid. The city department handling this plans to have an Informational Report before the city council by January or February.