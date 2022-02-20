Fort Worth's First Fashion Week Promises to Be One to Remember

We’ve all heard of New York Fashion Week. Fashion week in Paris, London, and Milan. They’re the most well-known fashion weeks in the world.

Add Fort Worth to the mix?

It’s the first of its kind in Cowtown.

The inaugural Fort Worth Fashion Week is about to kick off, featuring seven days of events spread all across the city. Event organizers say there is something for everyone, showcasing different styles in different areas of the city. From the Cultural District to Sundance Square, they hope it will be a week to remember.

The big launch party was held in October at Seven Lounge off W. 7th Street.

Not only will Fort Worth Fashion Week include fashion events, but also pop-ups across the city, such as art galleries and boutiques, event venues, and retail stores throughout Fort Worth, each day of the week.

The unique week of events was all started by a local designer who wanted to showcase Fort Worth fashion, on a whole other level.

“I wanted to create a platform for upcoming designers. Students who had just graduated from fashion designing that need a voice, and that needs just a little push in the industry,” said Maximilian. “Not like a shortcut, but more of a head start. So that’s how Fort Worth Fashion Week was created.”

Fort Worth Fashion Week kicks off Monday, Feb. 21, and goes through Sunday, Feb. 27.