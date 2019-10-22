Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena Opens Saturday, Oct. 26

Fort Worth’s newest entertainment venue will officially open on Saturday. Dickies Arena, a 14,000-seat venue, is located in the city’s Cultural District adjacent to its Will Rogers Memorial Center campus and was developed by Fort Worth businessman and philanthropist Ed Bass.

Dickies Arena, a 14,000-seat venue, is located in the Fort Worth’s Cultural District adjacent to the Will Rogers Memorial Center campus. The city's newest attraction opens to the public Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
