Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena Opens Saturday, Oct. 26

Fort Worth’s newest entertainment venue will officially open on Saturday. Dickies Arena, a 14,000-seat venue, is located in the city’s Cultural District adjacent to its Will Rogers Memorial Center campus and was developed by Fort Worth businessman and philanthropist Ed Bass.
Dickies Arena, a 14,000-seat venue, is located in the Fort Worth’s Cultural District adjacent to the Will Rogers Memorial Center campus. The city's newest attraction opens to the public Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
