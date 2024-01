Fort Worth Zoo made a surprise announcement on Thursday.

The zoo welcomed a new giraffe to the herd in the early hours of the new year.

Korbel was born on Jan. 1, hence his name being a nod to the bottle of bubbly, the zoo said in a post on X.

The not-so-little guy was born 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

