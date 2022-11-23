The Fort Worth Zoo says they're feeling extra, extra thankful this year after the recent births of two male giraffes born weeks apart.

The giraffes, named Sherlock and Watson, were born on Oct. 26 and Nov. 6 and, at birth, were larger than most fully grown humans.

Sherlock weighed 171 pounds and was 5 feet 10 inches tall. Just a few weeks later Watson entered the world at 6 feet 3 inches tall.

The zoo said Watson has stayed pretty close to his mom since birth and they've not been able to weigh him yet.

"Following behind the zoo's other boy babies, western lowland gorilla Bruno (November 2022) and Asian elephant Brazos (October 2021), these two male giraffes are doubling our baby boy joy!" the zoo said in a statement Wednesday.

The giraffes are currently staying warm inside the barn where they're getting to know the rest of the zoo's herd, including baby girl Pele who was born in June. They'll move to the African Savanna habitat when it's drier and warmer outside.

The Fort Worth Zoo houses reticulated giraffes, a name that describes the mammal's chestnut-brown rectangular markings. Like human fingerprints, each giraffe's pattern is different. Native to the African savannas, a giraffe's most distinguishing feature is its long neck, which can account for 7 feet of its height.

Earlier this year the zoo welcomed the addition of a western lowland gorilla while the Dallas Zoo celebrated the birth of a hippopotamus. Details and photos of those births can be found below.