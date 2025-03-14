The Fort Worth Zoo's iconic iguana Iggy is back in his familiar spot this morning. Zoo staff gave the sculpture a major makeover the last couple of months, and Iggy is now showing off his new, fresh look.

"Layers of paint, individually hand painting his scales again, working on his teeth. He got a fresh manicure. Originally, the artist, the late 'Daddy-O,' Bob Wade, had painted him with a fresh red manicure, and he got a new coat of paint on his nails as well," said zoo spokeswoman Avery Elander.

A crane lifted the 2,600-pound, 40-foot-long iguana sculpture back to the spot where Iggy stands watch and greets zoo visitors.

"He has been on the roof of our zoo hospital for nearly 15 years, and he has weathered many a storm and lived through many warm seasons, wind damage, hail damage, all of the above, and we decided that it was only time that he come down, spruce up a little," Elander said.

The zoo removed the sculpture back in January to refurbish it. All the while, it stayed on zoo grounds as staff worked to repair damage from hail and even holes from bird pecks.

