Fort Worth Zoo

Fort Worth Zoo Helps Release Endangered Snakes Into Louisiana Forest

The Fort Worth Zoo joined a team of researchers in the release of dozens of endangered Louisiana pine snakes into a national forest in an attempt to revive their population.
Fort Worth Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo joined a team of researchers in the release of dozens of endangered Louisiana pine snakes into a national forest in an attempt to revive their population.

Fort Worth Zoo officials said 50 snakes were released into the Kisatchie National Forest on April 22 -- Earth Day. Of the 50, 23 were hatched at the Zoo, which is one of only four breeding centers for this species.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The release was a partnership between U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Alexandria Zoo and Memphis Zoo.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Denton County 50 mins ago

Public Hearing Scheduled on Rep. Michelle Beckley's Vote Centers for Denton County Bill

The juvenile snakes were safely placed into tunnels where pocket gophers, the snakes' main prey, live in the Louisiana forest, the Memphis Zoo said. Researchers hope the snakes will breed effectively, helping increase the species' population in the wild.

The Louisiana pine snake is native to the longleaf pine forests of Louisiana and Texas.

According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Louisiana pine snake is a non-venomous constrictor that usually grows between 4-5 feet long. Studies in East Texas and western Louisiana showed the snakes spend most of their times below ground.

Copyright NBC 5 News and The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth ZooEarth Daykisatchie national forest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us