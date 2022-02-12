Fort Worth Zoo Elephant Picks Super Bowl LVI Winner

Get your brackets ready, the results for the next winner of the Super Bowl LVI are in, and coming from its biggest fan - a 600-pound elephant who says the Rams will be the raining champs.

The "ele-fan-favorite" tradition dates to 1998 and this year features Brazos Blitz as the Super Bowl LVI prognosticator.

The baby Asian elephant comes from a long lineage of predictors and is the grandson of the zoo's hall-of-famer Rasha.

With a lot of pressure riding on Blitz, he thankfully had his number one fan, his mom Bluebonnet, on the sidelines cheering him on.

Each year, the zoo sets the field up with two boomer balls (elephant-sized footballs), each painted with the respective teams' logos - Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

On Thursday, Brazos Blitz took off tackling the Rams' boomer ball as his official choice.

Zoo officials say the activity is not just about winning but rather promoting psychological wellbeing and changing the complexity of their habitat.

Pre-game coverage begins at 11 a.m.