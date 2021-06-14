Fort Worth Zoo

Fort Worth Zoo Announces Name of Newest Giraffe Calf

The zoo also announced the birth of a lesser kudu calf named Peaches

Lucchese, a giraffe calf born at the Fort Worth Zoo in May 2021.
Fort Worth Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo has announced the name of its newest giraffe calf, voted on by social media users, and the birth of a lesser kudu calf.

The giraffe, born May 7, is named Lucchese, after the Texas boot brand. Lucchese received the most votes out of the more than 8,000 cast.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Other name options included Jabali, Mwezi, Hickory and Thor.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

chance encounter 2 hours ago

‘Talk to Each Other': Unlikely Friendship Is Lesson on Race Relations

Lake Ralph Hall 4 hours ago

Groundbreaking for Texas' Newest Lake on Wednesday

Lucchese, who was born May 7 to Kala and Walter and weighed 174 pounds at birth, took his first steps in the "African Savanna" Monday.

He brings the number of giraffes in the zoo's herd to nine.

In addition to Lucchese, the Fort Worth Zoo welcomed a lesser kudu calf named Peaches, born May 5 to Umbrella and Martini.

According to the zoo, the lesser kudu is an African hoofstock species marked by a white line down its back with several stripes branching off it.

Peaches, a lesser kudu calf born at the Fort Worth Zoo in early May 2021.
Fort Worth Zoo
Peaches, a lesser kudu calf born at the Fort Worth Zoo in early May 2021.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth ZooFort WorthgiraffeLucchese
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us