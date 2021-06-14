Fort Worth Zoo Announces Name of Newest Giraffe Calf

The Fort Worth Zoo has announced the name of its newest giraffe calf, voted on by social media users, and the birth of a lesser kudu calf.

The giraffe, born May 7, is named Lucchese, after the Texas boot brand. Lucchese received the most votes out of the more than 8,000 cast.

Other name options included Jabali, Mwezi, Hickory and Thor.

Lucchese, who was born May 7 to Kala and Walter and weighed 174 pounds at birth, took his first steps in the "African Savanna" Monday.

He brings the number of giraffes in the zoo's herd to nine.

In addition to Lucchese, the Fort Worth Zoo welcomed a lesser kudu calf named Peaches, born May 5 to Umbrella and Martini.

According to the zoo, the lesser kudu is an African hoofstock species marked by a white line down its back with several stripes branching off it.